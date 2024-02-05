Kate Garraway, in an emotional return to Good Morning Britain today, shared the profound support she and her family have received following the loss of her husband, Derek Draper.

Advertisements

Speaking from her home in London, Kate talked about the heartfelt letters of condolence from notable figures, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and David and Victoria Beckham.

Kate recounted the personal messages she received, saying: “I’ve had extraordinary things. I had the most beautiful letter from David and Victoria Beckham – handwritten, beautiful, very good handwriting may I say, very good handwriting – that was Darcey’s observation.”

She continued to share the royal family’s support: “And also from the royal family. Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter… And even the King. Because there is somebody that knows about grief and also knows about that sort of anticipatory grief…”

Highlighting the shared understanding of loss, Kate added: “I’m not sure I’m allowed to say these things… but I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me, but it’s lovely to know that those people understand those emotions.”

Kate also spoke on the cherished moments with Derek and their children, mentioning: “Elton John, so sweetly sang at his funeral – the most beautiful song. But what was wonderful is we managed to get Derek to see Elton John as a family… And also so many silly things at home… So we’ve had so many moments of joy and thank you for all those.”

Advertisements

Reflecting on Derek’s passing, Kate shared a heart-rending moment: “I was actually on my own with him and came out of the room that he had. I said to them [the children], ‘Dad has actually gone and Billy said, ‘I’m so sorry mum. And I just thought, ‘My goodness. They really have taken on board a caring role. I’m so proud of them for that.”

Kate detailed the emotional strength displayed by her daughter Darcey at Derek’s funeral: “Darcey came into the room… and said, ‘Please, we like to carry the coffin… And she said, ‘I want to do it’ and basically insisted on doing it. And I thought that was a beautiful thing.”

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway © ITV Photographer Nicky Johnston

On coping with the past four years, Kate said: “I think I relied on everybody else like we all do… Because his spirit and fight to keep going… never once did he say, ‘I don’t want to try. I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to do that.’ Nor have the children. The children have been extraordinary throughout…”

Kate poignantly described the finality of Derek’s passing as “one of those stop the clock moments,” expressing the “vacuum” of loss contrasted with the resilience shown by Derek and their children.

Advertisements

Kate will return to hosting Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard on Thursday.

Good Morning Britain weekdays from 6am on ITV1 & ITVX.