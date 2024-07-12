Joseph Fiennes to play Gareth Southgate in BBC’s Dear England

The BBC is bringing a fresh football drama to our screens with Dear England, a new series about Gareth Southgate and the England men’s football team.

Based on James Graham’s smash hit National Theatre play, the show will star Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate.

Rupert Goold, who directed Dear England on stage, will helm the series too.

James Graham will pen the four-part drama, which will be produced for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Left Bank Pictures, the company behind The Crown and Quiz.

The series asks: why can’t the England team win at their own game?

With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate faces the challenge of turning things around for both the team and the nation.

Dear England is a fictionalised account of the highs and lows of England’s football journey, based on extensive research and interviews.

The stage play premiered at the National Theatre to rave reviews and sold-out shows in 2023, before moving to London’s West End.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “Dear England was a back-of-the-net triumph on stage, and we could not be happier to work with James Graham, Joseph Fiennes, Rupert Goold and the team to give it the perfect home on the BBC.

“A story about the England team, football, national identity and so much more, this is hugely entertaining must-see television drama.”

More details about Dear England will be revealed soon.