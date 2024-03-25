John Torode and Lisa Faulkner back with Weekend Kitchen book and new series

John Torode MBE and Lisa Faulkner are set to grace television screens once more this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX with the ninth series of John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

This season is particularly exciting for the duo as they are also releasing their first cookbook together, adding an extra layer of delight for fans.

Following the triumph of the eighth series and their engaging Australian adventure earlier in the year, ITV has announced a renewal for an additional 10 episodes of the beloved cooking show.

The upcoming ten-part series, scheduled for Saturday mornings, will feature a variety of mouth-watering themes such as ‘Top Traybakes’, ‘Time Saving Treats’, and ‘Simple But Special’, to name a few. Each episode aims to provide viewers with family-favourite recipes that are both comforting and guilt-free, perfect for the autumn season.

John said: “We are back! We have been preparing for series 9 of Weekend Kitchen which has just been incredible – these dishes will blow your mind this autumn. To have our very first ever book together to go alongside it will make this series extra special too, we really cannot wait to reveal more soon!”

Lisa added: “We are so happy to be back for another brilliant series. Weekend Kitchen never feels like work for us, which is why we love it so much. We adore putting together these new dishes and now to have all of our favourite recipes and more in one book fills me with such joy.”

For the first time, viewers and fans can enjoy John and Lisa’s recipes from the new series and a selection of favourites from the previous eight series in their debut cookbook, John & Lisa’s Kitchen. The book will be out in September.