Jason Manford to host big new BBC TV show

Jason Manford is all set to charm the audience with a new teatime game show delight on BBC One.

The Answer Run will replace Jason’s previous game show Unbeatable which aired for two series.

This new game show will be offering contestants a chance to win a significant prize by correctly answering a series of 50/50 questions.

Contestants will team up in pairs and navigate through the rounds until only one duo remains. This final pair will then tackle The Answer Run in a bid to secure the cash they’ve accumulated throughout the episode.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be back on BBC daytime again with The Answer Run,” Jason told The Sun. “I really feel like this is going to be one of those addictive TV quiz shows where you’re sat at home shouting at the telly because you reckon you could’ve done better.

“It’s fast-paced, full of jeopardy and requires contestants to be able to make split-second decisions.

“But I promise we’ll have a laugh too.”

Aside from his upcoming game show, Jason Manford is also preparing for his stand-up tour, A Manford All Seasons, set to begin in November. He’ll also appear in the upcoming UK tour of The Wizard of Oz in Manchester.

Meanwhile other game shows he’s hosted have included First & Last, alongside his role as a team captain on Channel 4’s comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats.