ITV to air new drama Secret Service from Tom Bradby

ITV has commissioned an exhilarating new espionage drama, Secret Service, adapted from the bestselling novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby.

The series, written by Bradby in collaboration with screenwriter Jemma Kennedy (Captain Webb), will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Secret Service is a suspenseful story rooted in today’s political landscape, exploring the deep-seated tensions between Russia and the UK. The five-part series asks the provocative question: how far can Russian interference in British politics really go?

Secret Service follows senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson. On the surface, Kate’s life appears ordinary; she is happily married with two teenagers and holds a civil service job. However, her real role is heading up the Russia Desk of the Secret Intelligence Service.

When her undercover operations reveal alarming evidence that a senior UK politician might be a high-level Russian asset, Kate races against time to uncover their identity. The stakes rise even higher when a young woman is brutally murdered, thrusting Kate and her team into the spotlight.

With her reputation on the line, her family in turmoil, and an election looming, Kate faces a race against the clock.

Tom Bradby, known for his novels Master of Rain and The White Russian, as well as the acclaimed film Shadow Dancer, expressed his excitement about the adaptation: “I always dreamed of turning Secret Service into a compelling and enthralling TV series, so I am completely thrilled that ITV have commissioned this series and can’t wait to be on set in London and Malta.

“I felt the themes were achingly topical when I wrote the novel – and they have only become more so since.”

Gail Egan (Funny Woman, A Most Wanted Man) and Andrea Calderwood (The Buccaneers, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) will serve as executive producers for Potboiler Productions.

Gail Egan and Andrea Calderwood commented, “It is very exciting to be working with Polly and Helen at ITV on this thrilling story of espionage and politics. Tom and Jemma have created a bold and compelling drama that looks behind the curtain at the real world of modern-day spies and the machinations happening in the corridors of power which affect us all.”