Iconic BBC TV host set to join Strictly Come Dancing

Host of Homes Under The Hammer, Martin Roberts is all set to waltz his way onto Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC star, who’s been a fixture in our living rooms for years, is about to swap property auctions for the glittering ballroom.

Martin has reportedly been in talks with Strictly bosses since 2021, and it looks like the wait is finally over.

According to the Daily Star, he’s just waiting to sign on the dotted line and join this year’s Strictly cast.

A source close to the star said: “Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It’ll be a dream come true for him – and a delight for viewers.”

Martin hinted at his exciting new venture at this week’s TRIC awards.

“I’m like a Ninja Mutant Hero Turtle – I just eat pizzas. Domino’s Mighty Meat. I’m the stomach of Domino’s, not the face of it,” he joked. “I should worry about what I eat because I had a health scare. I need to look after myself better.”

“And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I’ll have to get super fit.”

It looks like Martin is ready to cha-cha his way into our hearts on Strictly Come Dancing!

The new series of the BBC show launches in the autumn.