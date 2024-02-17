I, Jack Wright: UKTV announces new original drama on Alibi

UKTV is expanding its commitment to original drama on its specialist crime channel, Alibi, with the commission of a new six-part series titled I, Jack Wright.

The series, comprising episodes of 60 minutes each, is penned by the acclaimed writer Chris Lang, known for his work on Unforgotten, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and produced by Federation Stories.

Nikki Amuka-Bird (Citadel, Hard Sun) will star as Sally Wright, alongside John Simm (Grace, Crime) as Gray Wright and Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack, Finding Alice) as Rose Wright. Further casting will be announced in due course.

I, Jack Wright unfurls the story of a successful businessman whose suicide throws his family into chaos.

The revelation of his will, which largely disinherits his third wife, Sally, and two sons, Gray and John, sets off a chain of events that uncovers deep-seated family secrets and rivalries, with the investigation revealing Jack’s death was actually murder.

Chris Lang said: “I’m so excited to be about to start shooting I, Jack Wright, and delighted to have assembled such an astonishing cast and creative team. Wills are extraordinary documents.

@The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning, unable to.

“They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true. They are the most potent echo of the ended life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception – so buckle up, it’s going to be quite a ride!”

I, Jack Wright is set to premiere on Alibi in 2025.