Hullraisers comedy cancelled after two series

Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers will not return for a third series.

The Hull-based comedy, created by Lucy Beaumont, made its debut in 2022.

A source told The Sun that the show is “two and done”.

Lucy Beaumont remarked on the series: “I’m really proud of it because there are a lot of production companies that are very London-centric.

“We see so few authentic working-class representations, especially in comedy.”

The second outing last year saw Leah Brotherhead (Bridgerton, Zomboat, White Gold), Sinead Matthews (The Crown, The Power, Sick of It) and Taj Atwal (The Control Room, Truth Seekers, Line of Duty) return to reprise their roles of Toni, Paula and Rana respectively.

Also on the cast were Perry Fitzpatrick as Craig, Yanick Ghanty as Dane, Natalie Davies as Ashley, Felicity Montagu as Gloria and Shobna Gulati as Nima.

Joining them are Tom Bennett as John Fox, the new love interest for Craig’s mum Gloria, and Sam Swainsbury as Pickles, Rana’s new police partner.

We saw Toni, Paula, and Rana step into bright new chapters of their lives where everything was different… while they fought to keep everything exactly the same!

Toni and Craig’s family grew with Baby No.2 on the way despite Toni’s denial. Paula and Dane came to terms with Ashley growing up and moving out, leaving a (sort of!) empty nest. Rana was assigned an infuriating new partner at work who turned her universe upside down in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, Gloria returned to cause more havoc as the mother-in-law from hell, but this time with secrets of her own. Nima revealed the secret to hitting your absolute peak during your menopause years – which was something of an eye-opener for Rana.

You can watch the two series now via Channel4.com here.