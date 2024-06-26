Helen Worth, the beloved star of Coronation Street, might be swapping the cobbles for the dance floor.

The soap icon, known for her role as Gail Rodwell, announced her departure from the show earlier this year after an impressive 50-year run.

Her final scenes are set to air at the end of this year.

Rumours are swirling that the BBC is keen to have Helen join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

If she accepts, her emotional farewell on Corrie could coincide with her glitzy debut on the dance show.

Helen is said to be a huge fan of the dance competition.

She would join a distinguished list of former Corrie stars who’ve competed on Strictly, including Tina O’Brien, Georgia May Foote, Catherine Tyldesley, and last year’s winner, Ellie Leach.

A spokesman for Strictly stated: “We do not comment on speculation.”

Announcing her exit in June, Helen said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

She added; “I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”