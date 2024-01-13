The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World cast has been confirmed for the show’s second season.

BBC Three and BBC iPlayer are gearing up for an exhilarating new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World, promising a showdown of epic proportions with eleven queens vying for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World.

The spin-off series amplifies the winning charm of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, inviting an international ensemble of Drag Race stars to compete alongside the UK’s celebrated queens. Marking a first in Drag Race UK history, the winning queen will also receive a cash prize.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World cast

Those taking part in the new competition are:

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha – Spain

Hannah Conda – Australia

Keta Minaj – Holland

La Grande Dame – France

Marina Summers – Philippines

Mayhem Miller – United States of America

Scarlet Envy – United States of America

Gothy Kendoll – UK series 1

Tia Kofi – UK series 2

Choriza May – UK series 3

Jonbers Blonde – UK series 4

RuPaul, the iconic Judge Supremo, is joined by resident judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, along with a dazzling array of superstar Guest Judges and a plethora of celebrity cameos.

Who will be crowned Queen of the Mothertucking World and become an International Drag Race Superstar?! Let the battle commence, and may the Best Drag Queen win!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World roars onto BBC Three and BBC iPlayer soon.

Details on the release date and the special Guest Judges will be announced soon.