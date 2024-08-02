Advertisements

Emma Willis has revealed her heartbreak after one of her TV shows was axed.

Emma, known for hosting Big Brother, led reality format The Circle for two series from 2019 to 2021.

Despite its popularity, Channel 4 decided to cancel the series after just three seasons.

The broadcaster said at the time it wanted to “create space for new ideas”.

Ahead of her new hosting gig for Love is Blind UK with her husband Matt Willis, Emma shared her feelings on the decision.

Emma told The Metro: “The Circle, I absolutely adored it and I was gutted that they didn’t keep going with it.”

She added, “Yes, if they brought it back I would love to do it.”

The Circle has seen success overseas, with a US version featuring British contestants streaming on Netflix.

Emma expressed her desire to host a revived UK version if it ever returns.

“I think the American one is huge and they still make that so I don’t think they need a UK version, maybe,” Emma said.

“But hey! Netflix, if you’re gonna make a UK version, I’m still here!”