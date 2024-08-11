Graziano Di Prima is reeling from the impact of what he calls “vile, false allegations” that led to his sudden exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, well-loved by fans of the BBC show, says his life has been turned upside down by his exit from the show leaving his family unwilling to let him out of their sight.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Graziano shared his heartbreak and disbelief

He said: “I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man. I will not let these lies define me. They are not who I am.”

Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Graziano was dropped from Strictly last month following claims about his time training with celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Anonymous complaints from “third parties” also emerged, but Graziano says he remains in the dark about the specifics, as the BBC has refused to provide further details, citing “confidentiality”.

The 30-year-old dancer is struggling to come to terms with the damage these allegations have caused.

“These vile, false allegations ruined my life in a matter of minutes—professionally, financially, psychologically, and reputationally,” Graziano said.

“I can be strict, I can be passionate. I want my partner to go as far as they can. Zara wanted that, too.”

Despite the setback, Graziano remains determined to clear his name and rebuild his life.

“Right now, my reputation is zero and it will take a superhuman effort for me to get up from this hole,” he admitted.

“But I do believe the truth always wins in the end. I am determined not to let my and my family’s lives be destroyed.”

The new series of Strictly, without featuring Graziano as a pro dancer, will launch in September.