Grace renewed for fifth series on ITV1

ITV has recommissioned the popular Brighton-based detective drama Grace for a fifth series.

John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for another four feature length films on ITV1 and ITVX.

Based on the best-selling novels from globally renowned author Peter James, series five will comprise of the following four films – Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

Also reprising their roles for series five are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who plays DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

The fifth series will follow the fourth which is due to air later this year.

Author Peter James said: “When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It is both heartening and astounding to me that we’re already at series five!

“The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm, and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen.

“It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV have adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels.”

Executive Producer Phil Hunter added: “It’s fantastic that Grace is back for a fifth series and we get to adapt another four of Peter’s brilliant books for ITV.

“I can’t wait to see the cast and crew assembled for what will be my first series. It’s wonderful to be working with such a talented group of people who put their all into making a show they love.”

Past series of Grace are available to stream via ITVX here.