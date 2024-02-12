Gold announces new documentary celebrating classic sitcom Bottom

Comedy channel Gold is set to honour the beloved sitcom Bottom with a new retrospective special, Bottom: Exposed, scheduled to air later this year.

Bottom: Exposed promises to delve into the heart of the celebrated series, which aired eighteen episodes across three series from 1991 to 1995, in addition to five sell-out stage shows.

Adrian Edmondson, the co-creator and star, will offer a personal perspective on creating the hit show alongside the late Rik Mayall. The documentary will also feature contributions from the show’s cast, crew, and a range of famous fans, with Stephen Fry providing narration.

Bottom: Exposed aims to explore the show’s anarchic production, its significant success on screen and stage, and the enduring legacy of Adrian and Rik’s partnership.

The documentary will reveal unseen footage and exclusive stories, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Bottom.

The special has attracted contributions from producer and series director Ed Bye, former cast members such as Helen Lederer, Kevin McNally, and others, along with famous fans including Chris McCausland and Maisie Adam. They will reflect on the show’s impact and its lasting influence on the sitcom genre.

Adrian Edmondson said: “A long time ago, deep in the mists of time, two blokes – I was one of them, Rik Mayall was the other – decided to make a career out of beating the s*** out of each other.

“It was a tempestuous, an anarchic and occasionally quite a dangerous time – we both required hospital treatment on occasion – but above all, it was bloody good fun. We made each other laugh, and luckily for us, we made audiences laugh. This programme seeks to get to the bottom of why it worked.”

Bottom: Exposed will air on Gold later this year. The Bottom boxset will also be available on Sky, Virgin and NOW.