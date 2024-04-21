A Britain’s Got Talent act stunned the judges with a singing act like no other.

Geneviève Côté, hailing from Canada, took the Britain’s Got Talent stage in the latest auditions.

Sitting on a chair, it wasn’t a pop hit or opera classic she chose to perform, but rather the enchanting sounds of the rainforest.

Her unique act involved mimicking a diverse array of wildlife sounds, a talent that brought a piece of the natural world into the theatre.

Having flown to the UK specifically for the audition, Geneviève was confident in her abilities. “I think I have what it takes to win the competition,” she declared before her performance.

And indeed, her presentation left everyone in awe.

As Geneviève performed, host Ant couldn’t contain his excitement, exclaiming, “Oh my god she’s bloody great.”

The judges were equally impressed, each offering high praise for the mesmerising act.

Alesha Dixon was captivated, saying: “I was utterly gobsmacked throughout that whole performance. Just sat here in a trance, mesmerised by you. I love this show, this is the only show you would see something as magical as that.”

Simon Cowell commented: “Honestly, this was absolutely unbelievably good. Your voice is sensational. Everything about that was perfection.”

Amanda Holden enthused: “It was one of the most spiritual experiences I’ve ever felt. It was so stunning. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

Bruno Tonioli was also deeply affected. “I was so mesmerised. I felt nature coming out of your body, you are a force of nature, what can I say?” he expressed.

With four yeses, Geneviève sailed through to the next round of the competition.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.