First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 17 (19 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, Harriett confronts Ronnie about kissing Tiffany as Ayo and Mimii bond on their first date, while new arrivals shake up the Villa with their chosen dates.

After the recoupling, Harriett seeks clarity from Ronnie about his intentions. She asks if he plans to be affectionate with Tiffany in bed, to which Ronnie assures her he won’t and expresses his respect for Harriett.

Despite his words, Ronnie and Tiffany share a kiss before bed, which Harriett learns about the next day. Confronting Tiffany, Harriett expresses her frustration and desire for honesty. She emphasises her self-worth and refuses to be disrespected.

Mimii and Ayo receive a text inviting them on their first date. They sail out to the Mediterranean, discussing their recent recoupling and sharing personal stories.

Mimii compliments Ayo on his heartfelt speech, and they bond over their shared Christian faith. Ayo expresses his confidence that his family would approve of Mimii due to her calm nature.

As the Islanders relax by the pool, Ciaran receives a text announcing the arrival of one new girl and one new boy.

Each newcomer has chosen three Islanders for a series of dates, with different Islanders preparing the starter, main course, and dessert. The impending arrivals promise to shake things up and create new romantic dynamics in the Villa.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.