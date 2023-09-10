National Television Awards 2024 tickets on sale - book now

Tickets for the 2024 National Television Awards at the O2 are now on sale.

And if you get your tickets early, you can pick them up for less than £30!

The 2024 NTA ceremony – which will be the 29th show – takes place LIVE from The O2 London on Wednesday, 11 September 2024.

Book NTA tickets here »

Stars from the small screen will hit the red carpet before heading inside for the ceremony.

Voted for entirely by the public – and airing live on ITV – the National Television Award categories include TV Presenter, Quiz Show, New Drama, Talent Show, Drama, Factual Entertainment, Drama Performance, Soap, Comedy and Daytime.

Early bird tickets to the ceremony cost from £25 + booking fees.

Nominations for the National Television Awards 2024 will be revealed in due course before public voting opens.

Further details about the 2024 ceremony, including a host, are to be announced. The most recent three ceremonies have been fronted by Joel Dommett.

The National Television Awards airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

The National Television Awards is an annual awards ceremony in the United Kingdom that celebrates excellence in television programming. Established in 1995, it has become one of the most prestigious events in the British television industry.

The awards cover a wide range of categories, including Best Drama, Best Entertainment Program, and Best Serial Drama Performance, with winners selected through a public voting process.

The NTAs provide a platform for both viewers and industry professionals to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in British television, making it a highly anticipated event on the entertainment calendar.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services purchased via this page. Please note that this article was written independently and the editorial content is not impacted by these links.