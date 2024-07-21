Educating Yorkshire returns to Channel 4 after ten years with new series

Advertisements

Ten years ago, we all fell in love with the Bafta and Emmy-winning series, Educating Yorkshire.

Millions tuned in each week to witness the lives of students and staff at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury.

The series famously showcased Year 11 student Musharaf conquering his stammer with the help of his inspirational English teacher, Mr Burton.

Now, Thornhill is opening its doors to cameras once more, offering a fresh look at life in a modern British school.

Educating Yorkshire’s original series in 2014

Mr Burton has stepped up as Head Teacher. Supported by a new team of dedicated staff, he faces numerous challenges as the school navigates the ups and downs of contemporary education.

From rising teenage anxiety and exam pressure to the impact of mobile phones and social media, the series will explore these timely issues.

The teaching profession is also facing tough times, with recruitment challenges and a high turnover rate.

We’ll watch as Thornhill’s staff and students navigate these complexities, revealing how they grow, survive, and thrive in today’s Britain.

Production company TwoFour will film the new series over 2024/2025 and aims to have it our screens by the end of next year.

Headteacher Mr Burton said: “I’m excited to welcome Twofour back into our school over the coming months. The national challenges the profession faces are well publicised, and at Thornhill, I’m really proud of how our staff and students work together to thrive through those.

“Our values – ‘work hard and be nice’ – are at the centre of all we do; I have no doubt that viewers will see those come to life in our brilliant community.”

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor said: “Telling the complex story of young people in Britain in 2025 is crucial for Channel 4, and what better way to do so than through this iconic, much-loved school.

“It will be fantastic to see Mr Burton in charge, and I look forward to watching him seize the reigns with full gusto.”