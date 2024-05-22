EastEnders fans, brace yourselves for a jaw-dropping week ahead as Nish Panesar makes a dramatic return to Albert Square with an earth-shattering announcement.

Nish Panesar, played by Navin Chowdhry, is back – and he’s claiming he’s dying.

The notorious businessman has been missing from Walford for quite some time, last seen when his family threw him out after he attacked his wife, Suki, played by Balvinder Sopal.

He also attempted to swindle Kat Mitchell out of her divorce settlement, so his return is far from a warm welcome.

As his reign of terror seems to be nearing an end, one big question looms – is he really dying, or is this just another one of his devious lies?

Next week, Suki and her girlfriend Eve (Heather Peace) are stunned when Nish arrives at their doorstep, hand-delivering his divorce paperwork and claiming previous copies were sent to the wrong address.

Fearing he might force his way into their home, the family agrees to change the locks.

But true to his manipulative nature, Nish convinces his granddaughter Avani (Aaliyah James) to let him in.

As Suki, Eve, Ravi (Aaron Thiara), and Vinny (Shiv Jolata) agree to listen to him, Nish drops a bombshell – he’s terminally ill.

Naturally, they’re sceptical and throw him out again.

Determined to be believed, Nish tracks down Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and later, desperate for validation, he corners Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) at McKlunky’s.

Ravi, spotting the encounter, rushes over and shoves Nish to the floor, resulting in Nish being taken to hospital.

As the week unfolds, Eve’s birthday is overshadowed by Nish’s supposed condition, prompting Suki to call a family vote on whether to allow him back into their lives.

When Nish pleads his case, his apparent sincerity and desperation leave everyone reeling.

Ravi finds himself torn when Nugget insists he wouldn’t let his dad die alone, no matter his past actions.

But is there more to his illness than he’s letting on?

EastEnders airs on BBC One and iPlayer.