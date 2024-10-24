Dua Lipa to bring Royal Albert Hall concert special to ITV

Fans of Dua Lipa are in for a treat as ITV will air a one-off concert special, An Evening with Dua Lipa, set to air later this year.

The global pop superstar recently took over London’s Royal Albert Hall for an unforgettable night, and now viewers at home can experience the magic for themselves.

Recorded on 17th October 2024, the event featured Dua reimagining some of her greatest hits, backed for the first time ever by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra, a 14-strong choir, and her own seven-piece band.

The show, which was produced by Fulwell 73 and Radical22 Productions, will not just be about the music.

Between live performances, the special will feature personal interviews with Dua, where she reflects on her career, sharing intimate insights into the moments that have shaped her journey to becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: “We‘re looking forward to bringing Dua’s exceptional Royal Albert Hall debut to audiences when it airs on ITV1 and ITVX later this year. It was such a special evening full of Dua’s top hits performed for the first time with The Heritage Orchestra, and none other than Elton John – it’s one not to be missed.”

Ben Winston, Partner at Fulwell 73 commented: “Dua Lipa is a phenomenal talent at the top of her game. Everyone at Fulwell 73 is so honoured and excited to be making this with her. I think it will be one of those shows that is remembered for a very long time.”

An Evening with Dua Lipa will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.