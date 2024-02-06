Dreaming Whilst Black renewed for second series

Dreaming Whilst Black has been renewed for a second series on the BBC.

The show, which has been met with critical acclaim, including nominations from the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards and the NAACP Image Awards, is set to return with its star and co-creator, Adjani Salmon, at the helm.

Adjani, known for his BAFTA Award-winning work on ‘Chivalry’, will continue to lead the series, which is slated to begin filming later this year in the UK. The show, which draws inspiration from real-life experiences, follows the journey of Kwabena, portrayed by Adjani, an aspiring filmmaker navigating the complexities of life while chasing his dreams.

The first series of Dreaming Whilst Black was adapted from a web series and a BBC pilot produced by Big Deal Films, earning Salmon a BAFTA for Emerging Talent: Fiction and Screen International Star of Tomorrow recognition.

Adjani Salmon said: “The response to Dreaming Whilst Black has been overwhelmingly loving, raucous and humbling. I’m blessed that we have a chance to entertain da peopledem again. Like season one, our goal is to end up being shared in the Aunties WhatsApp Groups.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, added: “Dreaming Whilst Black really resonated with BBC viewers who felt the warmth and humour radiating from Adjani Salmon’s brilliant comic creation. It was a no brainer for us to press go again on this multi-award winning series and we can’t wait to see more.”

The six-part series will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.