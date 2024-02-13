Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly (Series 6, Episode 7)

In this week’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, Jill’s retirement is disrupted by her Collies, Luke’s family deals with their troublesome Rottweiler, and Sanjay’s social life in Bolton is hindered by his barking Dachshund.

Jill was looking forward to enjoying her retirement, but instead it’s being ruined by her two Collies, Jack and Freddie. Something as simple as nipping out to the shops is a major stress as the pair go ballistic whenever she tries to leave.

And when they’re not keeping her captive, they’re turning prisoner themselves, at the slightest whiff of a walk.

If days weren’t bad enough, it’s at bedtime that things turn in to a real nightmare – as Jack turns Were-Collie. Can Graeme help Jill over this major hill?

Once upon a time, life was lovely for Luke, his mum Julie and their elderly Westie Jock… That was until Bruno came along – and you know when you’ve been Bruno’d.

This heavy pawed Rottie will use you as his plaything and his favourite toy is old boy Jock. The family are battling to stop the wee fella getting hurt with all manner of props and commotion, but it’s falling on deaf ears.

After losing his mum, Sanjay wanted a fresh start, so he took a new job and moved to a new place – settling down in friendly Bolton.

And just like the town, friendly guy Sanjay was eager to make new friends and acquaintances – but he has a big problem: his unfriendly little Dachshund Cocoa.

Every time he opens his mouth to say hello, Cocoa scares off any conversation with a barrage of barks, scuppering any chance of socialising.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 13 February 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the seventh from the show’s sixth series.