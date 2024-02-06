Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly (Series 6, Episode 6)

Jennie welcomed Malshi Tilly into her home hoping for a furry companion to provide support and comfort due to her health issues.

However, Tilly’s lively nature brings more chaos than calm, especially with her constant pulling on walks that aggravates Jennie’s condition. At home, Tilly’s relentless barking at anyone passing by adds to Jennie’s distress. Will Graeme Hall be able to offer Jennie the peace she needs?

In this episode, Graeme returns to Yorkshire to tackle a peculiar challenge. Collie Milo has a deep-seated dislike for hosepipes, putting a halt to any garden watering or patio cleaning activities by his owner, Suzanne. Milo’s animosity extends to the neighbourhood, barking at any neighbouring hosepipes in sight.

The episode also introduces us to Working Cocker Wilbur, a dog that was expected to thrive in Dom and Mono’s lively household. Contrary to expectations, Wilbur turns any social event sour, leading to the couple avoiding hosting gatherings altogether.

Graeme is faced with the task of turning Wilbur into the sociable dog he was meant to be. Can he bring back the joy of socialising to Dom and Mono’s home?

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the sixth from the show’s sixth series.