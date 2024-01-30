Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly (Series 6, Episode 5)

In this episode, Graeme faces a challenging Rottweiler who dominates a family’s lifestyle.

The 9-month-old dog’s strong hold and refusal to let go makes navigating the house difficult, and outdoor walks are even more troublesome. The dog’s persistent grip is a significant burden for the family. Can Graeme intervene effectively?

Meanwhile, first-time mother Gabby had concerns about her Jack Russell cross, Kevin, adapting to her new baby Olivia. Contrary to her fears, Kevin and Olivia have formed an extraordinary bond, almost developing a language of their own. However, their constant noise is overwhelming for Gabby.

Lastly, Sally’s passion for Dachshunds started seven years ago with her first dog, Greg. After receiving a second, Mabel, as a gift, her love for the breed grew, leading to a total of six dogs. The problem arises when their collective reaction to other dogs disrupts the neighbourhood’s tranquillity.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the fifth from the show’s sixth series.