The BBC is taking swift action to remove Huw Edwards from its extensive content library.

An episode of Doctor Who featuring the disgraced news anchor has already been pulled from iPlayer.

Fear Her, an instalment from Season 2 starring David Tennant and Billie Piper, is no longer available to stream.

Edwards made a cameo as himself in the episode, which originally aired in 2006 during Tennant’s debut series as the Tenth Doctor.

The Doctor (DAVID TENNANT). Credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon

In the episode, the TARDIS lands in 2012, where the Doctor plans to show Rose the London Olympics, only to encounter a girl with mysterious powers.

The episode was removed from iPlayer on Friday, 2nd August.

The BBC has yet to comment on whether the episode will be re-uploaded with edits.

Given the nature of Edwards’ crimes and Doctor Who’s young fan base, it’s not surprising that executives are taking action.

The Daily Mirror has reported that the footage of Edwards will be edited out.

Additionally, an episode of The Great British Menu featuring Edwards as a guest judge is no longer available on iPlayer.

Season 17, Episode 28 has been quietly removed from the streaming service.

The BBC faces the challenge of deciding whether to replay countless hours of archive footage featuring Edwards, who has been a fixture during major national events, including the Queen’s death.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ face has been removed from a mural in his home village of Llangennech.

The BBC expressed shock over the details that emerged in court this week, saying in a statement: “There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.”