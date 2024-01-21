How to vote online for Dancing On Ice 2024

The new series of Dancing On Ice returns to Sunday nights and once again viewers get their say on who stays.

There is no Dancing On Ice app to vote, instead simply head to itv.com/vote to cast your vote during the live show. The lines will open and close as announced during the episode.

You’ll also be able to vote via phone, with numbers given out during the live show. There is no way to vote by text.

ITV1 and ITVX welcome back the thrilling ice show tonight, with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern teaming up to present the high-energy skating competition.

This season, twelve celebrities pair up with top-tier professional skaters in a bid to be crowned the rink’s champion.

Ice skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean lead the judging panel, joined by dance experts Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

In tonight’s episode, six additional celebrities and their skilled skating partners will perform, aiming to steer clear of the series’ first skate off.

Those performing tonight are Adele Roberts & Mark Hanretty, Claire Sweeney & Colin Grafton, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards & Vicky Ogden, Lou Sanders & Brendyn Hatfield, Miles Nazaire & Vanessa Bauer and Ricky Norwood & Anette Dytrt.

The votes from viewers will be combined with the marks from the judges to determine the lowest placed skater.

They will face Ricky Hatton in the skate-off after he ranked bottom in last week’s episode. The two will perform again for the panel who will decide who stays and who will be the first to be eliminated from this year’s competition.