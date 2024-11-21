Meet the guest stars joining Death in Paradise this Christmas

The BBC has revealed a first look and guest stars for this year’s Death in Paradise Christmas special.

Joining the sunny shores of Saint Marie are Jim Howick, Angela Griffin, Marcus Brigstocke, Steven Hartley, Elizabeth Carling, Michael Salami, and Dex Lee.

They’ll share the screen with the show’s new Detective Inspector, Mervin Wilson, played by Don Gilet, making his highly anticipated debut.

Marcus Brigstocke

Angela Griffin

Fans will also be delighted to see familiar faces, including Don Warrington as Commissioner Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers, and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

The plot of this year’s special sees the team faced with a head-scratcher: three men, all dressed as Santa Claus, all shot with the same gun, at the same time—but seemingly unconnected.

Steven Hartley

Elizabeth Carling

Meanwhile, DI Wilson’s London style doesn’t quite blend with the laid-back Caribbean vibe, leading to some tension with his team. And as if that’s not enough, Dwayne finds his Christmas plans derailed by his father, Nelson, portrayed by Ram John Holder.

Shot on the stunning French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the Christmas special continues the show’s tradition of pairing gripping mysteries with postcard-perfect backdrops. This feature-length episode will set the stage for an all-new series in 2025.

Jim Howick

Following last year’s successful launch of Beyond Paradise, set in Devon, the franchise has expanded even further. A new spin-off, Return to Paradise, arrives on BBC One this week.

The Death in Paradise Christmas special will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this festive season.