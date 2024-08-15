First look at new Australian Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise

The highly anticipated spin-off of the much-loved Death in Paradise is on its way to BBC One, and we’ve got a first look.

Titled Return to Paradise, this new series is set against the stunning backdrop of Australia .

The new show introduces the franchise’s first female lead detective, played by Anna Samson.

Anna stars as DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian expatriate who’s made a name for herself within London’s Metropolitan Police by cracking the toughest of cases.

But things take a sharp turn when Mackenzie is accused of tampering with evidence.

Forced to return to her hometown of Dolphin Cove, Australia – a place she swore she’d never return to – Mackenzie finds herself stepping back into a past she’d rather forget.

Six years ago, she left Dolphin Cove in scandal, abandoning her fiancé, Glenn, played by Tai Hara, at the altar.

Her return is far from welcomed by the town’s residents, but with no other job prospects and a knack for solving the unsolvable, Mackenzie reluctantly joins the Dolphin Cove Police Station.

Mackenzie’s determination and passion for bringing criminals to justice may just win over her new colleagues and the locals.

The series features a stellar supporting cast, including Lloyd Griffith from Ted Lasso, Tai Hara from Home and Away, Catherine McClements from Total Control, Celia Ireland from Wentworth, Andrea Demetriades from Mother and Son, and Aaron McGrath from Gold Diggers.

Return to Paradise, which will be a six-part series, is set to hit BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

It’s the second spin-off from the original series, following Beyond Paradise, the UK-based series which is currently filming its third series.