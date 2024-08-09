Cast announced for Beyond Paradise series 3 as filming begins

Advertisements

Filming has kicked off for the third series of BBC One’s hit crime drama Beyond Paradise.

Fans will be eager to see the return of Humphrey and Martha, who came close to tying the knot last series, as they continue their emotional journey into fostering.

You can catch all the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer when the show returns.

The third series will welcome back the beloved cast, including Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd.

Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON), Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Also returning are Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods, and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

In an exciting twist, Jamie Bamber will also return as the charming Archie Hughes, who left Shipton Abbott at the end of the first series but is now back to stir things up.

The picturesque settings of Devon and Cornwall will once again provide the backdrop for a series of intriguing cases.

Expect the team to tackle mysteries like a body found in a river straddling the county border, a puzzling chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident on the water.

But the drama doesn’t stop at the police station.

Beyond Paradise: (L-R) Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL) and Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON). Credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony

Martha and Humphrey will face new challenges in their role as foster parents, and the return of Martha’s old flame, Archie, is bound to shake things up.

Meanwhile, Esther’s private life takes a surprising turn, Anne grapples with painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a personal growth journey.

Tim Key, Executive Producer at Red Planet Pictures, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in the beautiful South West, filming what we believe will be our strongest series yet. It’s packed with mysteries, surprises, challenges, and plenty of heart.

“The audience response has been amazing, and we’re especially excited to welcome Jamie Bamber back to Shipton Abbott – we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to.”