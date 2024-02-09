Cruising with Susan Calman (Antarctica)

In this remarkable two-part adventure, Susan embarks on an extraordinary journey to Antarctica, covering over 8,500 miles from her Glasgow home to South America before even stepping foot on her cruise ship.

The adventure kicks off in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Susan has a day to soak in the dynamic and colourful culture of this Latin American metropolis.

Among its highlights, she aims to visit one of the world’s most stunning bookstores, set in a beautifully converted old theatre. However, reaching this site means navigating the Avenida 9 de Julio, famously known as the widest avenue globally.

Susan’s journey takes her to Ushuaia, the southernmost city on the planet, where she briefly stops to send a postcard from “the post office at the end of the world.”

As she boards her ship for a ten-day Antarctic voyage, Susan immerses herself in the untouched beauty of the continent. Aboard her advanced cruise ship, designed to approach nature without disturbing the wildlife, she encounters whales, dolphins, seals, albatross, and 18 penguin species. This trip is a deep dive into understanding and preserving this isolated and vital part of our planet for future generations.

On the journey’s second part, Susan’s Antarctic expedition takes her aboard a state-of-the-art exploration vessel equipped with a helicopter, a submersible, and a team of scientists and experts. With two hundred other guests, she explores the Antarctic peninsula’s awe-inspiring landscapes, from snow-capped mountains to sparkling icebergs and abundant wildlife.

Navigating the Lemaire Channel, known as ‘Kodak Alley’ for its incredible photographic scenery, the ship glides through calm waters filled with icebergs. Kayaking brings Susan face-to-face with a pod of Orcas, a dream come true. The wildlife spectacles continue with sightings of humpback whales, seals, and countless penguins.

The expedition’s unique experiences include a dive beneath the Antarctic waves in the ship’s submersible, offering Susan a new perspective on this icy realm. Additionally, she faces the ultimate challenge of the famous Antarctic Plunge, where guests leap from the ship into the icy waters for an exhilarating swim. Will Susan muster the courage to join in?

Cruising with Susan Calman airs on Channel 5 on Fridays at 8:00PM.

Episodes are also available to stream on My5.