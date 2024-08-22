Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo’s Criminal Record renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the British thriller Criminal Record will be back for a second season.

The show stars Peter Capaldi, famous for his role in Doctor Who, and Cush Jumbo, known for her work in The Good Wife.

Both actors are set to return, reprising their roles as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

Criminal Record is set in modern-day London, where these two sharp detectives often find themselves at odds as they work through complex murder cases.

The show was created by Paul Rutman, the mind behind the hit series Vera.

As for what’s in store in Season 2, the stakes are getting higher.

The synopsis teases that June Lenker will be the senior officer on duty when a political rally spirals into chaos after far-right counter-protestors attack.

The violent clash leads to the death of a young man, leaving June riddled with guilt and desperate to hunt down the unknown killer.

To do so, she turns to Daniel Hegarty, who has now become a key player in the secretive world of police intelligence.

However, getting his help won’t be easy.

June will need to strike a dangerous deal to uncover the truth.

It looks like Season 2 will be just as intense and gripping as the first.