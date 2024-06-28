Coronation Street legend Helen Worth is set to leave the show in a heartwarming exit storyline.

Gail will rekindle her romance with Martin Platt and sail off into the sunset.

This means a return to the cobbles for Sean Wilson, who left the ITV soap in 2005 to become a cheese-maker.

The plot marks a fitting end for Corrie favourite Gail as Helen leaves the ITV soap at the end of the year after five decades.

Despite their ten-year union ending when nurse Martin had an affair, he is considered the most successful of unlucky-in-love Gail’s six marriages.

A source told The Sun: “A number of options were considered for Gail’s departure from the cobbles, but bosses knew the moment needed to truly celebrate one of Corrie’s most iconic characters as well as honour Helen’s astonishing run on the soap.

“It just didn’t sit right to kill her off or have Gail suffer more tragedy after, let’s face it, a pretty traumatic life.”

They added: “The plotline has many nuances, twists and turns, but scriptwriters all want this to feel like a gorgeous end of Gail’s story, with her finally finding her happy ending.”

Helen announced her departure from the show earlier this year after an impressive 50-year run.

She said: “I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”

It’s rumoured that after filming her scenes, the actress could swap the cobbles for the Strictly ballroom.