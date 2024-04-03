Cooking With The Stars reveals 2024 contestants

The line up of celebrities on Cooking With The Stars’ fourth series has been confirmed.

The ultimate celebrity culinary contest is coming back to ITV1 and ITVX later this year, hosted once again by Emma Willis and Tom Allen.

Eight celebrities will be paired with professional chefs who will mentor them, in a bid to transform them from amateur to expert in a matter of weeks.

Meet the line up

Those taking part in series four are:

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds

Model and presenter Abbey Clancy

Athlete Linford Christie

Actor and television host Christopher Biggins

Presenter Carol Vorderman

Comedian Katherine Ryan

YouTuber Harry Pinero

Strictly professional dancer Pasha Kovalev

The six-part series, in partnership with Marks & Spencer, will air this summer.

Throughout the series, celebrities will receive guidance from their chef mentor as they strive to prepare the winning dish in a sequence of thrilling cooking battles. The participant who loses each battle will then face a critical challenge to retain their spot in the contest during the feared cook off.

With all the chefs judging blindly, there’s a chance that the losing celebrity could be eliminated by their own chef mentor. But the question remains: who will be able to withstand the pressure and ultimately emerge as the culinary champion of this exhilarating cooking competition?

Emma Willis said: “I’m so excited to be heading back into the Cooking With The Stars kitchen alongside Tom for an all new series. We have a brilliant new line-up of celebrities who are set to be put to the test. You never know what their capabilities are which makes it a lot of fun. And if we’re lucky, we get to mop up the leftovers from the worktops!”

Tom Allen added: “I cannot believe how lucky I am to watch another batch of celebrities – all pretty much clueless in the kitchen – turning out the most amazing dishes. All in a bid to get their hands on my golden frying pan. Emma and I are back in the Cooking With The Stars kitchen and we are over the moon!”