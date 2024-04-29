Cold Feet stars to make return to TV

The cast of Cold Feet are set to make a return to TV in a new show on ITV.

Not one, not two, but three of the stars of Cold Feet are set to explore their roots in genealogy programme DNA Journey.

James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris will all appear on the upcoming series, reports The Sun.

The line-up also includes I’m A Celebrity alumni Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes, Royle Family icons Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston, and comedians Jo Brand and Julian Clary.

Further names in the mix are Industry actress Sarah Paris, who is teamed up with James, and Life On Mars favourites John Simm and Philip Glenister.

A TV insider expressed excitement about the cast, stating, “This is arguably one of the most sensational line-ups that DNA Journey has had in its five-year history. T

“he producers have been particularly shrewd in the partnerships they’ve formed, bringing together some of the most popular figures from comedy, drama, and daytime TV.”

The show’s formula, which sends celebrity pairs around the world to uncover their familial pasts, will see this season’s participants venture to destinations such as Canada, France, and Jamaica, with some journeys bringing them back to familiar locales like London.

The show originally started with Ant & Dec exploring their families’ past while other celebs who have appeared in recent series include Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop, Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrisey, Alex Brooker and Johnny Vegas plus Oti and Motsi Mabuse.