Celebrity MasterChef is back on BBC One this summer, bringing a sizzling new series packed with stars from all walks of life.

This 19th series promises a thrilling race to the coveted Celebrity MasterChef 2024 trophy.

Expect actors, athletes, comedians, entertainers, pop stars, and presenters, all ready to prove their culinary skills.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will once again be the judges, putting 20 celebrities through their paces over six weeks of intense cooking challenges.

Each star will roll up their sleeves and step into the MasterChef kitchen, but only one will emerge as the Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2024.

This year’s celebrity contenders include:

Reality star and influencer, Charlotte Crosby

Reality star, Chloe Burrows

Model and TV personality, Christine McGuinness

TV and radio presenter, Craig Doyle

Actor, Danielle Harold

TV personality, Diane Carson

Make-up artist and TV judge, Dominic Skinner

TV and radio presenter, Edith Bowman

Model and TV personality, Emma Thynn

Comedian and actor, Eshaan Akbar

Gladiator and Team GB sprinter, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Pop star, Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Singer, actor and presenter, Jake Quickenden

Comedian, Jamie MacDonald

Pop star, Mutya Buena

BBC Radio 2 presenter, OJ Borg

Actor, Rochenda Sandall

TV and radio presenter, Snoochie Shy

Actor, Tamer Hassan

Professional dancer and choreographer, Vito Coppola

Following last year’s win by Wynne Evans, these stars will aim to claim the title.

The series kicks off with four weeks of Heats, where three episodes each week test the celebrities’ kitchen skills.

The first Heat episode challenges five new celebs each week with the notorious Under The Cloche task, demanding they create a dish from scratch to showcase their talent.

Next, they must deliver a two-course Dinner Party Menu, followed by stepping into the world of a professional restaurant and creating their own Food Truck dish.

Successful cooks move to the Quarter Finals, facing critiques from returning Champions and Finalists.

After the Heats, eight celebrities advance to the Semi and Final Weeks, facing new tasks like the Pizza round and creating an opulent dining experience on the British Pullman Train.

They’ll also tackle the Chef’s Table and the challenge of cooking something they don’t like to eat.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 will air on BBC One and iPlayer this summer.