Celebrity Ex On The Beach UK start date and cast

Celebrity Ex On The Beach UK is back for a brand new series on MTV – here’s all you need to know!

A brand new season of the hit reality show will return with a new cast, starting on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 on MTV.

It will see a cast of singletons once again jet away to a sun-soaked paradise, with the surprise appearance of former flames.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach cast

Those on the cast of the new series are:

Love Island winner Paige Turley

Love Island winner Finn Tapp

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou

TOWIE star James Lock

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power

Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch

TOWIE star Chloe Brockett

Love Island’s Joe Garratt

Married At First Sight Australia’s Tamara Joy

Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard

Rapper Ivorian Doll

Too Hot To Handle’s James Pendergrass

F Boy Island’s Jarred Evans

Model Ashley Resch

As well as watching on TV, you’ll also be able to watch online via Paramount Plus.

This will be the third season of Celebrity Ex On The Beach which last aired in 2022.

Meanwhile there have currently been elven series of Ex On The Beach, which first made its debut on UK TV in 2014.

The original premise saw singles looking for love and taken out of the country for a sunny holiday getaway. However, they were surprised by their exes to shake things up.

Narrated by Irish comedian Andrew Maxwel, the show sees the former flames rocking up either in the hopes of rekindling their love or in a bid to get closure on their former relationship.

And during the pandemic, the show launched Celeb Ex in the City in London, featuring former couples coming face to face on blind dates.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach launches on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 on MTVX.