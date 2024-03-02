BRIT Awards 2024 nominees and winners – full results
Here’s a full list of all the BRIT Awards 2024 nominees and winners from this year’s results ceremony.
The BRIT Awards returned this weekend, live from the O2 Arena in London with an all star line up of performers.
This year saw a trio of hosts presenting the BRITs as Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp front the show.
The show aired from 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK and on YouTube internationally.
Mastercard Album of the Year
- RAYE – My 21st Century Blues – WINNER
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – NO THANK YOU
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Artist of the Year
- RAYE – WINNER
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
Song of the Year with Mastercard
- RAYE ft. 070 Shake – Escapism – WINNER
- Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar
- Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy ft. Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – REACT
- Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Group of the Year
- Jungle – WINNER
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Young Fathers
Best New Artist
- RAYE – WINNER
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Yussef Dayes
International Artist of the Year
- SZA – WINNER
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – greedy
- Tyla – Water
International Group of the Year
- boygenius – WINNER
- blink-182
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
Alternative/Rock Act
- Bring Me The Horizon – WINNER
- Blur
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- CASISDEAD – WINNER
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance Act
- Calvin Harris – WINNER
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Fred again..
- Romy
Pop Act
- Dua Lipa – WINNER
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
R&B Act
- RAYE – WINNER
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- SAULT
Rising Star
- The Last Dinner Party – WINNER
- Caity Baser
- Sekou