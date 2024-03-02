Here’s a full list of all the BRIT Awards 2024 nominees and winners from this year’s results ceremony.

Advertisements

The BRIT Awards returned this weekend, live from the O2 Arena in London with an all star line up of performers.

This year saw a trio of hosts presenting the BRITs as Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp front the show.

The show aired from 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK and on YouTube internationally.

Mastercard Album of the Year

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues – WINNER

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – NO THANK YOU

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artist of the Year

RAYE – WINNER

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Advertisements

Song of the Year with Mastercard

RAYE ft. 070 Shake – Escapism – WINNER

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft. Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – REACT

Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Group of the Year

Jungle – WINNER

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Young Fathers

Advertisements

Best New Artist

RAYE – WINNER

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

International Artist of the Year

SZA – WINNER

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Advertisements

International Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – greedy

Tyla – Water

International Group of the Year

boygenius – WINNER

blink-182

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Advertisements

Alternative/Rock Act

Bring Me The Horizon – WINNER

Blur

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Calvin Harris – WINNER

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Fred again..

Romy

Advertisements

Pop Act

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act

RAYE – WINNER

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

SAULT

Rising Star