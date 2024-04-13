Jim Bergerac returns in UKTV’s re-imagined detective series

Detective Jim Bergerac is set to return to the picturesque shores of Jersey, as UKTV announces a brand-new adaptation of the much-loved detective series Bergerac.

The show, a six-part series set to stream on UKTV Play and air on the Drama channel, will begin filming this summer in the scenic Channel Island.

Produced by BlackLight TV, part of Banijay UK, the re-imagined series boasts a stellar writing team, including Toby Whithouse, Brian Fillis, Catherine Tregenna, and Polly Buckle.

The original Bergerac series, created by Robert Banks Stewart and featuring John Nettles, captivated audiences from 1981 to 1991 on the BBC.

Toby Whithouse said: “It’s a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show’s history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience.

“We’ll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed.”

The new series promises a modern twist, focusing on a single character-led murder mystery that spans all six episodes, a departure from the original format of standalone stories per episode. Bergerac will face a challenging, high-stakes investigation that tests his resolve and forces him to confront personal demons.

Bergerac’s return is part of UKTV’s broader strategy to enhance its drama offerings.

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning, shared:” We are delighted to be working with BlackLight TV and Banijay on this re-imagining of a much-loved classic British drama. There is a keen appetite for UKTV Original dramas, as seen by the stellar performance of The Marlow Murder Club, and Bergerac will help us to build off the back of such a successful start to our commissioning journey for Drama and UKTV Play.”

The series is scheduled for a 2025 release on UKTV Play and the Drama channel.