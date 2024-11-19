ITV1 and ITVX have unveiled The Summit, an exhilarating new reality competition that will push contestants to their physical and mental limits in the breathtaking Alps of New Zealand.

Hosted by adventure enthusiast Ben Shephard, the series will premiere in 2025 and promises a blend of adrenaline-filled action, strategic gameplay, and jaw-dropping scenery.

Fourteen strangers from diverse backgrounds will face the ultimate test: climb a towering mountain in New Zealand’s South Island Alps within 14 days.

Each contestant will carry an equal share of a potential £200,000 prize fund in their backpacks.

Along the way, they’ll encounter treacherous terrain, unpredictable weather, and daunting challenges posed by the mysterious Mountain’s Keeper.

However, reaching the summit isn’t just about endurance—strategy will be key. Contestants must eliminate competitors, forge alliances, and navigate betrayals to increase their odds of reaching the peak with as much of the prize as possible.

Speaking about the series, Ben said: “This series really has got it all; the contestants are going to be tested in every possible way as they try and take on the mountain. They’ll need a serious amount of grit, determination and strategy if they want to reach The Summit.

“Most people know how much I love exercise and adventure but this is taking it to another level. Anyone who reaches The Summit will have seriously earned every penny of the prize fund.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions, promises viewers an intense, suspense-filled series: “Not only is this a huge and complex endurance test for the contestants, overseen by the wonderful Ben Shephard, it’s going to be an absolute nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat watch for viewers at home.

“Filled with cliffhangers, shocks, twists and turns, it’s going to keep people guessing from the very first step of the trek to that final summit.”

Produced by Shine TV, part of Banijay UK, The Summit will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.