Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley confirmed as new This Morning hosts

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been confirmed as the new hosts of This Morning.

The announcement came today through an innovative social media promo that featured Ben Shephard walking down the iconic This Morning production corridor, adding a photo of Cat Deeley to the wall, which magically comes to life with Cat offering one of her trademark winks to the viewers.

Ben said: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning.

“It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

“For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved.”

Cat added: “This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships!

“This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show.

“Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it.”

The pair will take over the Monday to Thursday shows, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will continue to host on Fridays.

This Morning’s Editor, Martin Frizell said: “The team and I have relished the opportunity to try new things these past few months and remind viewers what a massively talented team both on and off screen we have here at This Morning.

“We can’t wait to welcome Ben and Cat fully into the fold next month and witness the start of another exciting chapter in the show’s 35 year journey.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX