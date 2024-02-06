In this episode of New Lives in the Wild, Ben Fogle ventures to the breathtaking Indian Ocean gem of Sri Lanka, where he meets Naveen and Anke.

The couple have chosen to leave behind the hustle and bustle of one of the world’s largest cities for a serene, self-sufficient life in the Sri Lankan highlands. Ben delves into their reasons for this drastic lifestyle change and explores whether they intend to cut off completely from the modern world in favour of wilderness living.

Naveen and Anke have established their abode amidst the peaceful ruins of a tea plantation, living entirely off-grid in innovative glass pods that offer a distinctive experience for travellers seeking adventures away from the typical paths.

Ben lends a hand in various tasks, from repairing a burst pipe and applying cow dung to walls, to making trips to the town for supplies and supporting a small enterprise that benefits the local populace.

Throughout his stay, Ben uncovers how, after overcoming initial hardships, his hosts have found a harmonious balance between work and life, achieving a state of tranquillity and satisfaction in their unconventional home.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild (Sri Lanka) airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 at 9:00PM.