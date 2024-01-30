TellyMix
Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild (Lincolnshire)

By Kayleigh Jade Published
This week, Ben embarks on an adventure to Northern England, delving into an alternative lifestyle: vanlife.

He spends time with his host, Paul, to understand his decision to swap a conventional house for life on the open road. Ben gets insights into Paul’s life as part of a community of full-time nomads, who thrive off the grid in the UK. He also explores the challenges faced by this expanding group.

In Lincolnshire, Ben joins Paul on his 30-year-old transformed military truck, Roxy. They journey to the breathtaking coastline for an overnight beach stay. While Ben has seen van-life in the US, he’s curious about its viability in the UK, considering the stringent wild camping regulations.

Their road trip includes sharing a unique hobby and mingling with Paul’s community of fellow nomads.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 at 9:00PM.

