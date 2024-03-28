REMY interiors’ Bean Bag Chair from Dragons’ Den

REMY interiors’ Bean Bag Chair was featured on TV show Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the products and where to buy.

Founder Abeer Ibqal pitched his unique twist on the classic bean bag to the Dragons. You can find out more about the chair online via Amazon here.

REMY interiors' Bean Bag Chair on Amazon →

REMY merges comfort, science, and style to enhance your rest. Inspired by Abeer’s own challenges in high-pressure tech roles at companies such as Shopify, leading to burnout, and his wife Azka’s struggle with chronic insomnia, which resulted in her waking up 6-8 times every night without ever achieving deep sleep.

Abeer said: “Born in Pakistan, I had a globally nomadic upbringing, living in Japan, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Canada, Singapore, the UK, and Korea. This experience instilled in me the value of slowing down, being present, and appreciating calm moments—principles that are at the heart of REMY.”

On his Den experience, Abeer added: “Men don’t talk about anxiety much – especially in my culture and society. We need to provide for the family and keep our feelings to ourselves. Post Dragons Den was a very anxious and stressful time.

“I went into Dragons’ Den with very high expectations of myself. But it’s not all bad, the anxiety I experienced from the Den gave me a lightbulb moment and led me to create our most popular product yet – the Hugger pillow.”

Dragons’ Den continues Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One. You can catch up with the TV show on BBC iPlayer.

