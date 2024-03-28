Furr Boost dog drink from Dragons’ Den

Dog smoothie company Furr Boost was featured on TV show Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the products and where to buy.

Louise Toal presented her idea to the Dragons, offering drinks and smoothies for dogs and puppies. You can find out more about the products and purchase them online via Amazon here.

Louise shares of the journey to making Furr Boost: “At the age of 18 months, our beagle Phoebe became unwell with bladder problems, which after investigations by her vet were linked to her dog food.

“Using my technical background as a Food Technologist, I started experimenting with protein shakes to help flush out Phoebe’s system and provide her with the hydration that she needed when she was refusing to drink enough water.

“This led to the creation of Furr Boost! Each of our recipes contains a meat, fruit and vegetable, along with added oils and vitamins, so it’s more than a hydration drink, it supports your dog’s well-being in areas such as digestion, skin and coat, anxiety, metabolism and immunity!”

Dragons’ Den continues Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One. You can catch up with the TV show on BBC iPlayer.

