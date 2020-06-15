10 Years Younger in 10 Days back for series 2 - apply now!

10 Years Younger in 10 Days is returning for a second series and is currently looking for applications.

Hosted by Cherry Healey, the Channel 5 series made its debut on TV this year and became an instant hit.

Now a second series is on its way and applications are open to take part.

Overseen by a panel of experts, successful applicants will undergo 10 days’ worth of non-invasive cosmetic procedures as well as hair, make-up and a fashion over-haul resulting in a transformation of their appearance.

The show is looking for people who’ve forgotten what it feels like to feel good and are desperate to turn back the aging-clock but have no idea how to do so.

During the 10 days, successful applicants will undergo a series of treatments to revamp skin, hair, teeth, makeup and wardrobe. Following their makeovers, their transformations will be shown to the public in order to discover their new ‘average age’, which is often dramatically lower than when they first embark on the journey.

Anybody who is interested in applying for the chance to undergo a life-changing and inspiring transformation through the latest beauty advice and cutting-edge treatments, can do so at http://bit.ly/Mavericktv

You must be at least 18-years-old to take part.

10 Years Younger in 10 days airs on Channel 5 with series 1 available to watch on My5.tv now.