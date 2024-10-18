Second housemate evicted from Big Brother 2024

The second housemate has been evicted from Big Brother 2024 in tonight’s live results show.

Daze has been voted out of the house after facing the public vote against Ali , Lily and Martha.

Earlier in the week, Ali, Daze and Lily received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, Lily received six nominations from Emma, Hanah, Izaaz, Khaled, Segun and Thomas. Ali received five nominations from Baked Potato, Hanah, Khaled, Marcello and Sarah. Daze received five nominations from Dean, Izaaz, Marcello, Segun and Thomas.

However, in a shock twist, Head of House Khaled was given the opportunity to either ‘Save and Replace’ or deliver a ‘Killer Nomination’ – Khaled chose to give a ‘Killer Nomination’ and nominated Martha.

Voting for this week’s eviction closed in Friday’s live show before hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the results.

AJ and Will will grill the evictee in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Meanwhile in Friday’s show, the day after a dramatic night in the Big Brother House, housemates woke to ongoing chatter about Nathan and Baked Potato’s blossoming romance.

In the Diary Room, Nathan admitted that he and Baked Potato liked each other, despite not expecting a romantic connection. He appreciated her humour, though they disagreed on politics.

Baked Potato was more coy, admitting Nathan made her laugh but claimed she wouldn’t be attracted to him outside the house. She joked about the awkwardness of her family seeing the situation.

Meanwhile, Big Brother punished the housemates for breaking a rule by writing messages in the Smoking Area, cutting their luxury shopping budget and confiscating snacks and drinks.

The housemates also faced a spelling task, where they had to arrange themselves to spell answers to questions. Success could earn them a reward, with the challenge testing their ability to spell and work together.

Big Brother continues Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.