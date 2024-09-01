Big Brother’s Henry and Jordan on love, fame and the future

Henry Southan and Jordan Sangha are taking their Big Brother romance to new heights.

The couple, who met on the last series of the ITV show in 2023, are already living together and now hinting at another major milestone.

Henry, who finished third on the show, has been inseparable from Jordan, who was crowned winner last year.

Their friendship blossomed from the start, quickly evolving into something more with a few cheeky kisses (and a love triangle) along the way.

The couple moved in together almost immediately after leaving the Big Brother house, and it seems like wedding bells could be on the horizon.

When asked if they have plans to get married, Henry told The Sun: “Who knows, I love him to bits.”

He continued: “It’s been nearly a year. We haven’t sort of like threatened to murder each other or anything yet.

“Everything is going well. We live together, we moved in very soon after we came out.”

Joking about how their relationship began on national television, Henry quipped, “I think Big Brother is maybe actually a dating show. My mother said, ‘Of course you had to find your partner on national television, not on a dating app!’”

Just weeks after leaving the house, Henry and Jordan were keen to dismiss any notion of a showmance.

When asked if they’re in love, Henry admitted, “We were hesitant about using the L-word but when we get p***** we use it.”

Jordan agreed: “We’re very much in love… I mean I wish it was a showmance, but it’s not.”

It sounds like things are getting serious for the reality TV sweethearts, and fans will be eager to see what’s next for the loved-up pair.

Big Brother will be back with a brand new series in October.