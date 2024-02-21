BBC drama Blue Lights renewed for third AND fourth series

The BBC has renewed police drama Blue Lights for a third AND fourth series.

The show, which first aired in 2023, will return for its second series this spring.

Blue Lights, co-created and penned by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, stands out as a compelling, darkly humorous drama that explores the lives of ordinary individuals performing extraordinary roles.

The first series tracks the journey of three rookie PSNI probationary recruits as they tackle the challenges of their initial months in what proves to be an exceptionally intricate setting for a response police officer.

Co-creators and Executive Producers Stephen Wright (Two Cities Television) and Louise Gallagher (Gallagher Films) said: “A two-series recommission is a staggering vote of confidence in Blue Lights – the writers, the cast, the crew and the entire production team.

“The BBC have been exceptional partners who have helped us elevate the show. A big thank you from everyone in the Blue Lights team for the faith and support given to our show; we are working with the best people. There are so many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to get going again with the Blue Lights squad in Belfast.”

Co-creators, Writers, Directors and Executive Producers, Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson added: “We’re thrilled that the BBC is committing to Blue Lights in this way. From the beginning, we wanted to write a show that had scale and ambition in its storytelling, and this decision gives us everything we need to do that.

“Thanks to the BBC, to Two Cities/STV and Gallagher Films, and to our brilliant cast and crew. But most of all thanks to our audience who have responded so powerfully to the show. Time for us to get to work!”

Reprising their roles in the forthcoming second series are Siân Brooke (Grace Ellis), Martin McCann (Stevie Neil), Katherine Devlin (Annie Conlon), Nathan Braniff (Tommy Foster), Joanne Crawford (Helen McNally), Andi Osho (Sandra Cliff), and Hannah McClean (Jen Robinson). Also set to return are Paddy Jenkins (Happy Kelly), Desmond Eastwood (Murray Canning), Jonathan Harden (Jonty) and Andrea Irvine (Nicola Robinson).

Blue Lights airs on BBC One and iPlayer where series one is streaming now.