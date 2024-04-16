Bay of Fires coming to ITVX this May

Showcasing Tasmania’s rugged west coast, Bay Of Fires, tells the story of Stella (Marta Dusseldorp), who unexpectedly finds herself in a small, remote community. But it’s not the kind of place they put on postcards – it is instead rife with simmering feuds, crime and sometimes, murder.

Advertisements

Award-winning actress Marta Dusseldorp leads an impressive line-up of established and emerging stars, filming on the West Coast of Tasmania, on ABC’s eight-part darkly comedic crime series Bay Of Fires, produced by Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia.

Starring alongside Marta is acclaimed actress Kerry Fox (Conversations with Friends), Toby Leonard Moore (Billions), Rachel House (Stateless), Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Nicholas Bell (The Newsreader), Tony Barry (Harrow), Oscar Redding (The Twelve), Bob Franklin (Please Like Me) Kim Ko (Wentworth), Matt Nable (Mr Inbetween), Stephen Curry (June Again), Roz Hammond (How to Please as Woman), Pamela Rabe ( Wentworth), Robert Rabiah (Safe Harbour) Emily Taheny (Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things) Andre de Vanny (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries), Ilai Swindells (Retrograde), Anthony Sharpe (Fires), and Rhys Muldoon (Les Norton). Rounding out the cast are rising stars Imi Mbedla (Australia’s Got Talent), Ava Caryofyllis (Dirt Music), Mackenzie Grant (The Next Step), Ben Knight (Upper Middle Bogan) Peter Sammak (Rake), Jalen Sutcliffe (Black Comedy) and newcomer Mitchem Everett.

Bay of Fires is released in the UK on ITVX from Thursday, 30 May 2024.

In the debut episode of the series, CEO Stella of ProperAus Finance barely survives an assassination attempt by two hitmen, orchestrated by her own boyfriend, Johann. Rescued by a mysterious woman named Airini, Stella quickly gathers her children, Otis and Iris, and flees under a new identity.

Provided with a burner phone and tickets, they escape to the peculiar town of Mystery Bay, Tasmania—ironically dubbed Misery Bay by its residents.

The town proves unwelcoming with its quirky and standoffish locals, including Jeremiah, a gruff tow truck driver; Jodie, a pub owner; Connor, a mechanic; and Magda and Heather, who own a pet pig.

After moving into a decrepit house provided by Francis, a shady estate agent, their troubles escalate when Stella accidentally falls through rotten floorboards into a cellar, uncovering yet more dangers.