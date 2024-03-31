Nigel Farage could be locked up in new reality show

Fresh from his turn on I’m a Celebrity, Nigel Farage might soon find himself behind bars for another reality show.

Nigel has been offered a significant sum to participate in Channel 4’s Banged Up.

The reality TV show strips celebrities of their home comforts and places them in a decommissioned prison alongside former convicts.

Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity

The aim is to provide both the participants and viewers with a stark glimpse into the realities of jail life. The show, which is produced by Shine TV, aired its first series last year and is nominated for a reality gong at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

A source told The Sun: “Nigel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but he’s great for ratings.

“He did surprisingly well in the jungle and is keen to do more reality TV. Producers are hoping to get a deal over the line with him soon.”

The first series of Banged Up featured a diverse cast including Sid Owen, Neil Parish, HRVY, Tom Rosenthal, Johnny Mercer, and Peter Hitchens, who all spent eight nights in the now-closed HMP Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

The experience was described as “pretty harrowing” by ex-EastEnders star Sid Owen, who admitted to breaking down several times during the filming.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “No re-commission decision has been made on Banged Up.”